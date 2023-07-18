Tri-Cities mental health counselor refused to leave his jail cell to face murder charges

A 38-year-old Richland counselor refused to come out of his jail cell Monday to face charges of murdering his girlfriend.

Michael T. Smith missed his first appearance in Benton County Superior Court after jail staff said he was “unresponsive” when they told him that it was time to go to court.

His initial court hearing was delayed another day and if he doesn’t appear for that one, county prosecutors said they would seek a court order to bring him to court by force.

Smith, a licensed mental health counselor, was booked into the jail Friday afternoon after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of his longtime girlfriend Jenna L. Olafson, 38.

Investigators say he killed her at the home they shared with Olafson’s mother in the El Rancho Reata neighborhood sound of Richland.

After allegedly strangling her, Smith tried to use a knife to kill himself. When that didn’t work, he allegedly swallowed some pills.

Olafson’s mother and friend found Olafson’s body hours later on the back patio of the home.

Smith was still at the house and Tri-City Regional SWAT team members got him to come outside.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for nearly a week. Police and prosecutors have not said how badly he was injured or what he was treated for.

Licensed mental health counselors

Smith and Olafson were both licensed mental health counselors, who had been together for about seven years.

They each had started their private practice within the past year after getting their license from the Washington state.

Deputies were at Smith’s bed side after he was taken to the hospital. He allegedly admitted to the strangling Olafson and described the confrontation, according to court documents.