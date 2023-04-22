Tri-Cities police arrest teen suspected of stabbing girl, adult Thursday morning

A teen accused of stabbing a 14-year-old girl and an adult was arrested by Tri-Cities police and federal law enforcement Friday.

Kennewick and Pasco police, along with federal law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home on the 6300 block of Westminster Lane in Pasco at 11:30 a.m. on Friday. They arrested a teen girl, also 14, accused of stabbing a girl she knew and an adult during a confrontation around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police were called to a home on the 700 block of Tweedt Avenue early Thursday morning after a caller reported that two women had been stabbed multiple times during an argument.

A woman and girl were stabbed during a fight on Tweedt Street early Thursday, police said.

Investigators said the 14-year-old at the home had been texting someone she knew, and went outside to meet them. A fight broke out and a 39-year-old woman at the home tried to break it up. As the two were leaving, they realized they had been stabbed.

The two women were treated at a local hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The 14-year-old suspect has been booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of first degree assault.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Kennewick police at their non-emergency number 509-628-0333 and reference case number 23-030120. Tips can also be sent to www.KPDTips.com