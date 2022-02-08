Tri-Cities police looking for man shopping for gun who aimed and pulled trigger in store

Kennewick police are asking for help identifying a man who asked to see a handgun at a sporting goods store, then loaded it and tried to fire it at employees.

Kennewick officers responded to a call at Sportsman’s Warehouse on the 6600 block of West Canal Drive about 11 a.m. Monday.

The Kennewick Police Department say this man asked to see a gun at a sporting goods store, then loaded it and tried to fire at employees.

Police say the man asked to look at a gun, as though he was interested in buying it.

He then loaded the gun and pulled the trigger several times, aiming in the direction of employees. When the gun did not fire, he placed it on the counter and immediately left the store.

Anyone who recognizes the man, or has any information related to this incident, is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333. You also can give an anonymous tip at www.kpdtips.com.