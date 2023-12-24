Tri-Cities teen dies 2 days before Christmas when family’s pickup flips on frosty highway

A Pasco teen who was riding in a Chevrolet pickup with two family members died early Saturday when the truck veered off Highway 395, said the Washington State Patrol.

Neizer G. Quijada Barragan, 18, of Pasco, was driving the 1996 pickup about 12 miles north of Pasco about 30 minutes after midnight, when the pickup left the roadway and rolled, according to the WSP. It came to rest on its top.

His passenger, Josthyn J. Quijada Barragan, 17, of Pasco, died at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

The second passenger in the pickup, Dafne Y. Quijada Barragan, 20, of Pasco, was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco. Her condition was not immediately available.

The driver was the only one wearing a seat belt and was not injured, according to WSP. Charges against him are pending, it said.

Troopers say he was driving too fast for the road conditions. Although WSP released no information about road conditions, other law enforcement agencies reported the roads outside the Tri-Cities were icy Saturday morning.

No drugs or alcohol were involved, according to the WSP.