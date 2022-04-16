Tri-Cities teen shot in Friday confrontation near Kennewick grocery store

A Tri-Cities teen was shot in the arm during a confrontation Friday evening that began in the Yokes Fresh Market parking lot in Kennewick.

Kennewick Officer Steve Wolosin said police were searching for two suspects believed to be men in their 20s. One suspect was described to be wearing red shoes, and both were wearing masks.

Five teens, believed to be between 13 and 16 years old, were hanging out in the parking lot when the adults began chasing them west. Shots were reported fired at 27th Avenue and Rainier Street just before 4 p.m.

Wolosin said shell casings were found near the intersection.

One teen was wounded in the arm and later taken to the hospital. The adults reportedly fled the scene, and Kennewick PD is still searching for them in the area. They urge anyone with information to call 911.

Wolosin said all of the teens were now either with their parents or at the hospital, and are safe.