Tri-Cities Walking Challenge aims to encourage community to stay active in 2024

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local company The Goose Chase began the year looking for a way to inspire the community to stay active. This vision led to the creation of the Tri-Cities Walking Challenge.

The challenge was created by Karen Hubbs, founder of The Goose Chase.

“She had become familiar with some of the research out there about Tennessee having unhealthy citizens all the way across the board,” said Jennifer Rueckert, a walking ambassador for the challenge. “So she thought, ‘How can I get people out and about?’ And she thought, ‘walking challenge’.”

The goal of the challenge is to walk a total of 2,024 miles throughout the first half of the year. The challenge encourages participants to complete the walking in groups.

“What better way to address that than in the community,” said Rueckert. “As a community, and get into that group mindset of ‘hey, let’s come together and be a better community, be a healthier community as a whole.'”

To help create a walking community, 12 walking ambassadors have been assigned to lead weekly walks throughout the Tri-Cities. The groups are open to anyone of any age and physical ability. Aside from having people to keep you accountable, the groups help build a community within the Tri-Cities.

“Once you make those connections with a walking group, you’re more motivated to go back to that group because you know that there’s somebody there that you know,” Rueckert said.

Walking Challenge Participants Jennifer Traylor and Greg Martin said the group mentality keeps them motivated.

“I feel like it’s the same thing with like a gym,” said Traylor. “It feels very much like having sort of an accountability partner.”

“It’s just a great way to meet people and sort of a sense of community,” said Martin.

Information on the challenge and walking groups can be found on The Goose Chase‘s website and Facebook.

