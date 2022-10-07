Tri-Cities woman found in Columbia River was missing 2 weeks. Her sister says it’s murder

Brandy Ebanez’s family is calling for justice for the Kennewick mother just as Tri-City investigators confirm she was killed and her body dumped into the river.

The 34-year-old Kennewick woman was found Sept. 27 wrapped in plastic bags in the Columbia River just east of the cable bridge.

“Let’s just call a spade a spade she was MURDERED,” according to a post shared by Brandy Ebanez’s sister Breann Ebanez. “She was killed, then her body was put in the water to not be found ... like she didn’t matter.”

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office with help from Kennewick and Richland detectives have been investigating Brandy Ebanez’s death since a fisherman discovered her body just off shore.

Investigators believe she had been in the river for a while before she was discovered, Lt. Jason Erickson confirmed to the Herald.

Kennewick police helped search Brandy Ebanez’s apartment on the 3700 block of West Kennewick Avenue on Sept. 29.

“Evidence collected thus far confirms this was not a random incident and detectives with Kennewick PD and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating this as a homicide,” Kennewick Sgt. Joe Santoy wrote in a news release Friday.

Until now police have been reluctant to release much about her death or the investigation. And they had not made public that it was a homicide case until Friday.

Santoy said they would release more information soon.

No information on a suspect has been released.

Missing for 2 weeks

Brandy Ebanez was one of six children who grew up in Pahala, Hawaii. She moved to the Tri-Cities six years ago and had two daughters, ages 12 and 9, who are with family members.

A GoFundMe account created by Melrae Smith said she was loved by everyone who knew her. Smith was raising money to help the Ebanez family with travel costs and other expenses.

“She had the biggest heart and cared so much for people,” Smith wrote. “ If you ever knew Brandy, you know she would have your back no matter what. She was a great caring mother of two adorable daughters.”

Story continues

“Because of this heinous act of violence, she will never get to teach her two girls how to drive. She’ll never get to watch them graduate. She won’t get to watch them walk down the aisle when they get married and all the little beautiful and precious moments in between,” according to the image posted by Breann Ebanez.

Breann Ebanez has previously said through Facebook that her sister was reported missing.

She told a Honolulu television station that they weren’t able to reach their sister for more than two weeks.

She thanked the fisherman who discovered her body and urged anyone with information to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. They can be reached at 509-735-6555.