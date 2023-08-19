Tri-Cities woman may try to fight extradition. Florida prosecutors want death penalty

The attorney for a West Richland woman tied to a murder plot to kill her ex-husband is preparing to fight extradition to Florida, where she could be facing the death penalty.

Spokane attorney Andrew Wagley said his client, Shanna L. Gardner, 36, was considering fighting being brought back to Florida.

She has been indicted with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, solicitation to commit first-degree murder and child abuse for the February 2022 murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan.

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for her and her husband Mario Fernandez-Saldana. Both are accused in the plot.

Mario Fernandez Saldana is led into a Duval County courtroom for his arraignment Tuesday, April 4, 2023. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse in the Jared Bridegan murder case in Jacksonville Beach. Jki 040423 Fernandez Saldana Arraign

Gardner was arrested at her $1 million West Richland home on Thursday, and booked into the Benton County jail where she is being held without bail.

West Richland police helped federal agents and the Jacksonville Beach, Fla. police with serving the search warrant. She was brought to the police station for questioning, and then to the jail, according to court documents.

She had the option of waiving the extradition process, but Wagley said they weren’t going to agree to that at the moment.

She does have the right to challenge her detention and demand a warrant from the Florida’s governor’s office. Deputy Prosecutor Josh Lily said they’ve already been in contact with the prosecutor’s office in Duval County and are working on getting the warrant.

Another hearing in Benton County was set for Sept. 14.

A family portrait of Jared and Kirsten Bridegan with their now 2-year-old daughter Bexley is displayed at Tuesday’s candlelight vigil in memory of the 33-year-old husband and father. He was shot and killed on Feb. 16 near the exit of The Sanctuary neighborhood in Jacksonville Beach in front of Bexley, police and family said. Jki 042122 Jaxbeachvigil 0 4

Murder accusation

Gardner, who grew up in Utah, married Jared Bridegan in 2010 after initially meeting him during a vacation in Florida, according to reports.

The couple’s troubled marriage ended in a contentious divorce that started in 2015. According to court documents, she started considering the murder as early as then.

Then in 2018, she met Fernandez-Saldana.

Fernandez-Saldana is accused of recruiting Henry Tennon, who rented property from him, to shoot Bridegan.

On Feb. 16, 2022, Bridegan dropped off the twins at Gardner’s house and was driving home with his 2-year-old daughter still in the car.

Kirsten Bridegan and daughter Bexley, 2, look at the flames on their candles during a vigil April 19, 2022, at South Beach Park and Sunshine Playground in Jacksonville Beach. Dozens came out to honor the memory of Jared Bridegan, killed on Feb. 16 near the exit of The Sanctuary neighborhood in Jacksonville Beach in front of his toddler. Jki 042122 Jaxbeachvigil 19

A tire was in the middle of a dark road and when Bridegan got out of his vehicle to move it he was shot, according a state’s attorney release.

Tennon pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his role in the shooting. Fernandez-Saldana is awaiting trial after being indicted for murder and conspiracy earlier this year.

Henry Tenon is directed into the courtroom by bailiffs for his first hearing on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder with a weapon, accessory to the fact to a capital felony, and child abuse in the Jacksonville Beach shooting death of Jared Bridegan on February 16, 2022. The hearing was held Monday morning, February 13, 2023 in a courtroom of the Duval County Courthouse in Jacksonville, Florida with Bridegan’s widow, Kirsten Bridegan, along with family and supporters in the gallery for the brief appearance. Jki 021323 Tenon Arraignment 01