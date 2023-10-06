Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 5, 2023
Arlene M. Wyland
Arlene Mae Wyland, 91, of Pasco, died Oct. 3 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Alliance, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities for the past 12 years.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Rev. Theresa M. Schmoker
Rev. Theresa M. Schmoker, 69, of Richland, died Oct. 2 in Richland.
She lived in Richland for over 30 years.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Jean Lewis
Jean Lewis, 77, of Burbank, died Oct. 3 in Pasco.
She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for nine years.
She was a water color painter and homemaker.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Douglas C. McDonald
Douglas C. McDonald, 73, of Kennewick, died Oct. 3 at home.
He was born in Modesto, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 29 years.
He was a chiropractic doctor.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Steven D. Richardson
Steven D. Richardson, 76, of Kennewick, died Oct. 2 in Pasco.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.
He was a retired machinist.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.