Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 5, 2023

Arlene M. Wyland

Arlene Mae Wyland, 91, of Pasco, died Oct. 3 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Alliance, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities for the past 12 years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Rev. Theresa M. Schmoker

Rev. Theresa M. Schmoker, 69, of Richland, died Oct. 2 in Richland.

She lived in Richland for over 30 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jean Lewis

Jean Lewis, 77, of Burbank, died Oct. 3 in Pasco.

She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for nine years.

She was a water color painter and homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Douglas C. McDonald

Douglas C. McDonald, 73, of Kennewick, died Oct. 3 at home.

He was born in Modesto, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 29 years.

He was a chiropractic doctor.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Steven D. Richardson

Steven D. Richardson, 76, of Kennewick, died Oct. 2 in Pasco.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a retired machinist.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.