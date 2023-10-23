Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 22, 2023

Alice C. Fontaine

Alice C. Fontaine, 90, of Kennewick, died Oct. 20 in Sweet Meadows Adult Family Home in Kennewick

She was born in Dunseith, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1978.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick

Dean T. Schau

Dean Thomas Schau, 71, of Pasco, died Oct. 19 in Richland.

He was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 40 years.

He was a retired instructor at Columbia Basin College and regional labor economist for the Washington Employment Security Department.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Randy J. Harris

Randy Joe Harris, 55, of Pasco, died Oct. 19 at home.

He was born in Anaconda, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1996.

He was a corrections officer at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Martin ‘El Guero’ Vivanco

Martin “El Guero” Vivanco, 71, of Pasco, died Oct. 18 in Wallula.

He was born in Santa Cruz de las Flores, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 25 years.

He worked as a seasonal field worker and at Denny’s restaurant in Kennewick.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

David Shrewsberry

David Shrewsberry, 79, of Sunnyside, died Oct. 19 in Seattle.

He was born in Prosser and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

The U.S. Army veteran was the manager of paint and flooring company.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary J. Mason

Mary Joy Mason, 90, of Richland, died Oct. 20.

She was born in Everett, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 60 years.

She was a retired baker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn J. Werry

Marilyn Joy Werry, 92, of Kennewick, died Oct. 20.

She was born in Cashmere, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 66 years.

She was a retired executive secretary for Battelle Northwest.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.