Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 12, 2023

David Clark

David Clark, 58, of West Richland, died Oct. 8 in West Richland.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert J. Morford

Robert Joseph Morford, 87, of Richland, died Oct. 10.

He was born in Missoula, Mont. and has lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years.

He was a retired engineer for Westinghouse.

Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Dianna J. Propson

Dianna Jean Propson, 73, of Richland, died Oct. 11 in Richland.

She was born in Fond du Lac, Wis. and has lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

She was a retired Certified Public Accountant.

Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.