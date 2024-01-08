Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 7, 2024

Shona L. Sailor

Shona Lee Sailor, 52, of Kennewick, died Jan. 4 at home.

She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a retired secretary.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Fidel M. Partida Sr.

Fidel M. Partida Sr., 86, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 3 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Edinburg, Texas, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a retired general laborer for a fruit warehouse.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

William ‘Bill’ R. Hodges

William “Bill” Ray Hodges, 93, of Richland, died Jan. 4 in Richland.

He was born in Walla Walla and lived in Richland for 69 years.

He was a retired radiation monitoring supervisor.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas L. Bailie

Thomas Lee Bailie, 76, of Mesa, died Jan. 4 in Richland.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Mesa resident.

He was a farmer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Peter Vis Jr.

Peter Vis Jr., 86, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 2 in Madres, Ore.

He was born in Minnesota and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a retired truck driver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

John L. Cushman

John Leonard Cushman, 68, of Richland, died Jan. 4 in Richland.

He was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 40 years.

He was a retired Hanford Patrol officer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.