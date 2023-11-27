Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 25-26, 2023

Louie R. Sullins

Louie Richard Sullins, 77, of Kennewick, died Nov. 16 in Kennewick.

He was born in Blount County, Ala., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 44 years.

The US. Air Force veteran was a retired circulation district manager for McClatchy Publications and the Tri-City Herald.

HIllcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alfonso Gonzalez

Alfonso Gonzalez, 78, of Outlook, died Nov. 23 in Outlook.

He was born Los Reyes Michoacan, Mexico, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired maintenance worker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

LaDonna R. O’Brien

LaDonna Rose O’Brien, 95, of Richland, died Nov. 23 at home.

She was born in Hastings, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities since the 1970s.

She was a retired retail clerk.

Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Mildred E. DeVoe

Mildred E. DeVoe, 90, of Kennewick, died Nov. 22 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Severance, Colo., and moved to Kennewick from Selah six months ago.

She was a retired certified public accountant.

Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Wanda J. Bellamy

Wanda Jean Bellamy, 95, of Kennewick, died Nov. 21 at Prestige Assistant Living in Richland.

She was born on Corpus Christi, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1950.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Adela Moreno Navarro

Adela Moreno Navarro, 85, of Richland, died Nov. 23 in Richland.

She was born in Georgetown, Texas, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

She was retired para professional in education.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.