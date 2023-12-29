Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 28, 2023

Amelia E. Rossiter

Amelia E. Rossiter, 93, of Richland, died Dec. 23 in Kennewick.

She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 63 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dennis W. Britton

Dennis Wayne Britton, 81, of Soap Lake, died Dec. 25 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

He was born in Pasco and was longtime Soap lake resident.

The U.S. Navy veteran was a retired operator/electrician with the Grand Coulee Project Hydroelectric Authority.

Nicoles Funeral Home, Ephrata, is in charge of arrangements.

Gerard Feser

Gerard Feser, 62, of Richland, died Dec. 22 in Richland.

He was born in Yakima and was a lifelong Tri-Cities area resident.

He was a retired carpenter.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Lynne L. Macias

Lynne Louise Macias, 66, of West Richland, died Dec. 21 in Kennewick.

She was born in Marshall, Minn., and lived in West Richland for 12 years.

She was a retired teacher.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth W. Webb

Kenneth Wesley Webb, 75, of Richland, died Dec. 22 in Richland.

He was born in Richland and lived in Richland most of his life.

He was a retired health physics technician.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Paul S. Theisen

Paul Scott Theisen, 58, of Kennewick, died Dec. 22 in Kennewick.

He was born in Ogden, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 2009.

He was a retired master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lowell L. Nichols

Lowell L. Nichols, 87, of Kennewick, died Dec. 26 in Kennewick.

He was born in Astoria, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1960.

He was a retired nuclear physicist for Battelle.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mark J. Hanberg

Mark John Hanberg, 66, of Kennewick, died Dec. 24 in Richland.

He was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 10 years.

He was a retired milkman for Smith Brothers Dairy in Seattle.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gloria J. Hunter Smith

Gloria Jean Hunter Smith, 73, of Richland, died Dec. 26 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She lived in the Tri-Cities for three years.

She was a homemaker.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Diana Sundvik Brown

Diana Sundvik Brown, 60, of Kennewick, died Dec.. 26 in Kennewick.

She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a retired administrative assistant for Chaplaincy Healthcare.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Teresa A. Berg

Teresa Ann Berg, 59, of Kennewick, died Dec. 26 in Richland.

She was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.

She was a waitress.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Joyce G. Norman

Joyce Gwendolyn Norman, 96, of Kennewick, died Dec. 26 in Kennewick.

She was born in Miller, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 57 years.

She was a retired lab technician.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Betty L. Mitchell

Betty LaRue Mitchell, 62, of Pasco, died Dec. 25 in Kennewick.

She was born in San Francisco, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 21 years.

She was a retired industrial hygienist at the Hanford site.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

John Gray

John Gray, 77, of Richland, died Dec. 24 in Richland.

He lived in Mesa for 74 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jose Del Angel

Jose Del Angel, 66, of Kennewick, died Dec. 24 in Richland.

He was born in Toppenish and was a lifelong Tri-Cities area resident.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.