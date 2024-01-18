Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 17, 2024

Barbara J. Heiman

Barbara Joan Heiman, 88, of Othello, died Jan. 15 in Richland.

She was born in Axtell, Kan., and lived in Basin City for 56 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Peggy Dean Harrow

Peggy Dean Harrow, 69, of Kennewick, died Jan. 16 in Kennewick.

She was born in Coulee and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1962.

She was a retired deli chef at Yokes Fresh Market.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia ‘Gail’ G. Wagner

Patricia “Gail” G. Wagner, 82, of Kennewick, died Jan. 12 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Henrietta, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1948.

She was a retired computer operator.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Linda S. Woosley

Linda Saia Woosley, 66, died Jan. 9, at Vibra Hospital in Boise, Idaho.

Linda was born in Woodbury, N.J., and was a resident of the Tri-Cities for 37 years.

She was a retired engineer for Energy Northwest.

Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise is in charge of arrangements.

Paula I. Ard

Paula Irene Ard, 92, of Kennewick, died Jan. 13 in Kennewick.

She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities for 66 years.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Barry M. Peters

Barry Mitchell Peters, 68, of Richland, died Jan. 10 in Pasco.

He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities for 60 years.

He was retired from the parks and recreation departments in Richland and Cheney.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.