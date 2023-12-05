Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 4, 2023

Judith A. Simpson

Judith Ann Simpson, 63, of Kennewick, died Nov. 29 in Kennewick.

She was born in San Diego, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

She was a retired personal trainer in the healthcare industry.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

David H. Nichols

David Harold Nichols, 81, of Richland, died Nov. 28 in Richland.

He was born in Dexter, Mo., and was a retired physicist

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret K. DeWall

Margaret K. DeWall, 81, died Nov. 28.

She lived in the Tri Cities area for 63 years and worked as a social worker in healthcare.

The Neptune Society of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffrey T. Falkner

Jeffrey Todd Falkner, 56, of West Richland, died Nov. 26 in Richland.

He was born in Porterville, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for one year.

He was a commercial truck driver.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Hector Cerrillo

Hector Cerrillo, 69, of Grandview, died Dec. 4 in Grandview.

He was born in Weslaco, Texas, and was a longtime Grandview resident.

He was a retired project supervisor in the construction industry.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Ron G. Achten

Ron G. Achten, 81, of Richland, died Dec. 1 in Richland.

He was born in Butte, Mont., and lived in Richland for 42 years.

He was a retired insulator for the government.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Renae Westerbur

Renae Westerbur, 65, of Kennewick, died Dec. 3 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in Roosevelt, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 23 years.

She was a retired nurse.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.