Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 8, 2023

Judith ‘Judy’ L. Shaw

Judith “Judy” L Shaw, 76, of Richland, died Dec. 2 in Pasco.

She was born in Traverse City, Mich., and was a lifelong Richland resident.

She was a retired clerk.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert J. Graham

Robert James Graham, 90, of Pasco, died Dec. 5 in Seattle.

He was born in Bullion, Wis., and was a lifelong Pasco resident.

He was a retired shipping manager at Boise Cascade.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Martin L. Willis

Martin Leo Willis, 78, of Kennewick, died Dec. 6 in Kennewick.

He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 50 years.

He was a retired pipefitter for Local 598.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly J. Schick

Beverly Jane Schick, 82, of Pasco, died Dec. 6 in Richland.

She was born in Kamiah, Idaho, and lived in Pasco for 53 years.

She was a retired lead supervisor at Lamb Weston.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Pedro Valencia Jr.

Pedro Valencia Jr., 26, of Mabton, died Dec. 4 in Richland.

He was born in Colima, Mexico.

He was a laborer in the construction and agriculture industries.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Eunice Meerdink

Eunice Meerdink, 74, of Kennewick, died Nov. 18 in Kennewick.

She was born in Yakima and lived in Kennewick for 44 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.