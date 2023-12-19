Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 18, 2023

William L. Cowley

William Louis Cowley, 76, of Richland, died Dec. 12 in Kennewick.

He was born in Lincoln, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

He was a retired safety analyst.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald ‘Jerry’ L. Lynn

Jerry (Gerald) Lee Lynn, 86, of Richland, died Dec. 14 in Richland.

He was born in Atchison, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 48 years.

He was a retired electrician.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Scott M. Thompson

Scott Michael Thompson, 44, of Spokane, died Dec. 13 in Spokane.

He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 38 years.

He worked in asset protection.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Juan Regino ‘Johnny’ Martinez

Juan Regino “Johnny” Martinez, 58, of Prosser, died Dec. 15 in Portland, Ore.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Yakima Valley.

He was a hyster driver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary L. Bowles

Gary Lee Bowles, 82, of Kennewick, died Dec. 16 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kamiah, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 20 years.

He was a retired heavy equipment operator in road construction.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.