Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 1, 2023

Timothy E. Mensinger

Timothy Edward Mensinger, 78, of Kennewick, died Nov. 29 at home.

He was born in Jeffersonville, Ind., and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired technical writer and instructor at the Hanford site.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Nicholas P. Vela Jr.

Nicholas P. Vela Jr., 62, of Pasco, died Nov. 30 in Pasco.

He was born in Madera, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 42 years.

He was a retired supervisor.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Robin Kerstetter

Robin Kerstetter, 45, of West Richland, died Nov. 28 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Spokane and lived in West Richland for five years.

She was a homemaker.

Compassionate Cremation Society, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert L. Dickenson III

Robert L. Dickenson III, 68, of Kennewick, died Nov. 28 at Cherry Creek Adult Family Home in Kennewick.

He was born in Pendleton, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities since the late 1960s.

He was a retired Teamster at the Hanford site.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia O’nite Goble

Patricia O’nite Goble, 92, of Richland, died Nov. 28 in Kennewick.

She was born in Wendell, Idaho, and lived in Richland for 72 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.