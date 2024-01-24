Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 23, 2024

Larry R. Bowcutt

Larry R. Bowcutt, 79, of Bickleton, died Jan. 20 in Grandview.

He was born in Roosevelt, Wash., and was a longtime Bickleton resident.

He was a retired landfill foreman.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

William O. Bland

William Orr Bland, 94, of Eltopia, died Jan. 18 in Richland.

He was born in Martinez, Calif., and lived in Eltopia for 39 years.

He was the retired owner/operator for a farm in Eltopia.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Paul N. Weinert

Paul N. Weinert, 95, of Kennewick, died Jan. 14 at Life Care Center of Kennewick.

He was born in Kingsford, Mich., and lived in Kennewick for the past six years.

He was a retired powerhouse foreman for the Potlatch Paper Mill in Lewiston, Idaho.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Erik Rios Martinez

Erik Rios Martinez, 48, of Grandview, died Jan. 18 in Seattle.

He was born in Mexico City, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a dairy laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Alicestine Patrick

Alicestine Patrick, 76, of Pasco, died Jan. 20 of Pasco.

She was born in Morton, Ark., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 61 years.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Eti ‘Joseph’ Tuiaea

Eti “Joseph” Tuiaea, 74, died Jan. 20.

He lived in the Tri Cities area for 42 years and worked in customer service at the Red Lion Hotel.

The Neptune Society of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Vinnie M. Pierce

Vinnie Mary Pierce, 91, of Richland, died Jan. 19 in Richland.

She was born in Pleasant Prairie, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for six years.

She was a retired housekeeper for Eastern Washington University.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.