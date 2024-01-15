Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 15, 2024

Lorraine L. Thompson

Lorraine L. Thompson, 102, of Kennewick, died Jan. 12 in Kennewick.

She was born in Oaks, N.D., and was a longtime Benton County resident.

She was a retired office worker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Linda S. Norwood

Linda Sue Norwood, 82, of Richland, died Jan. 12 in Kennewick.

She was born in Kansas City, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 81 years.

She was retired from the retail industry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Harlan ‘Hank’ Kosmata

Harlan “Hank” Kosmata, 93, of Richland, died Jan. 11 in Richland.

He was born in Ord, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.

He was a retired chemical engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

John ‘Jack’ Baker III

John “Jack” Baker III, 74, of Benton City, died Jan. 10 in Kennewick.

He was born in Butte, Mont., and lived in Benton City for 42 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

J.F. Moore

J.F. Moore, 93, of Kennewick, died Jan. 10 in Pasco.

He was born in Dennison, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1956.

He was a retired electrician, orchardist and rancher.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mariann Crowe

Mariann Crowe, 81, of Kennewick, died Jan. 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Castleford, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for five years.

She was a retired care provider for assisted living facilities.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Rick A. Huckfeldt

Rick Allen Huckfeldt, 52, of Richland, died Dec. 31 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

He was born in Joliet, Ill., and lived in Richland most of his life.

He was an environmental compliance officer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Keith C. Reynolds

Keith C. Reynolds, 88, of Pasco, died Jan. 11 at home.

He was born in New Deal, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1943,

He was a retired operator/iron worker in the construction industry.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.