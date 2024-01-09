Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 8, 2024

Peggy R. Warren

Peggy Rene Warren, 64, of Pasco, died Jan. 7 in Pasco.

She was born in Simi Valley, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

She was a retired clerk for South Columbia Irrigation District.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Bruce E.. Jenkins

Bruce Ellett Jenkins, 78, of Kennewick, died Jan. 4 in Kennewick.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 32 years.

He was a retired physical therapist.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Bobbie J. Mefford

Bobbie Jeanette Mefford, 87, of Kennewick, died Jan. 5 in Kennewick.

She was born in Humboldt, Tenn., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 81 years.

She was a retired secretary.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Mark U. Brett

Mark U. Brett, 69, of Pasco, died Jan. 5 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1979.

He was a retired truck driver.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lori A. Murray

Lori Ann Murray, 34, of Pasco, died Dec. 29 in Seattle.

She was born in Arcadia, Fla., and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a bank teller at Banner Bank.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald F. Barnes

Donald Fairbanks Barnes, 90, of Kennewick, died Jan. 6 in Kennewick.

He was born in Riverside, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 52 years.

He was a retired service station supervisor for Petroleum Pumps in Kennewick.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jay R. Clark

Jay Richard Clark, 53, of Richland, died Jan. 5 in Richland.

He was born in Yakima and lived in Richland for 30 years.

He was a vaccine representative for Merck.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Cirilo Tovar Guerrero

Cirilo Tovar Guerrero, 86, of Kennewick, died Jan. 5 at Trios Southridge Hospital.

He was born in Ojo de Agua, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 18 years.

He was a retired laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth J. White

Elizabeth Jane White, 89, of Kennewick, died Jan. 4 in Kennewick.

She was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a retired licensed practical nurse for Lourdes Hospital.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

John P. Young

John P. Young, 85, died Jan. 2.

He lived in the Tri City area for two years as a retired Navy electrician.

The Neptune Society of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.