Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 8, 2024
Peggy R. Warren
Peggy Rene Warren, 64, of Pasco, died Jan. 7 in Pasco.
She was born in Simi Valley, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.
She was a retired clerk for South Columbia Irrigation District.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Bruce E.. Jenkins
Bruce Ellett Jenkins, 78, of Kennewick, died Jan. 4 in Kennewick.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 32 years.
He was a retired physical therapist.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Bobbie J. Mefford
Bobbie Jeanette Mefford, 87, of Kennewick, died Jan. 5 in Kennewick.
She was born in Humboldt, Tenn., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 81 years.
She was a retired secretary.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Mark U. Brett
Mark U. Brett, 69, of Pasco, died Jan. 5 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1979.
He was a retired truck driver.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Lori A. Murray
Lori Ann Murray, 34, of Pasco, died Dec. 29 in Seattle.
She was born in Arcadia, Fla., and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.
She was a bank teller at Banner Bank.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald F. Barnes
Donald Fairbanks Barnes, 90, of Kennewick, died Jan. 6 in Kennewick.
He was born in Riverside, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 52 years.
He was a retired service station supervisor for Petroleum Pumps in Kennewick.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jay R. Clark
Jay Richard Clark, 53, of Richland, died Jan. 5 in Richland.
He was born in Yakima and lived in Richland for 30 years.
He was a vaccine representative for Merck.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Cirilo Tovar Guerrero
Cirilo Tovar Guerrero, 86, of Kennewick, died Jan. 5 at Trios Southridge Hospital.
He was born in Ojo de Agua, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 18 years.
He was a retired laborer.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth J. White
Elizabeth Jane White, 89, of Kennewick, died Jan. 4 in Kennewick.
She was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.
She was a retired licensed practical nurse for Lourdes Hospital.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
John P. Young
John P. Young, 85, died Jan. 2.
He lived in the Tri City area for two years as a retired Navy electrician.
The Neptune Society of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.