Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 3, 2023

Betty J. Irwin

Betty J. Irwin, 94, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 1 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Pocasset, Okla., and was a longtime Prosser resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph M. McCabe

Joseph M. McCabe, 43, of Kennewick, died Dec. 31 in Kennewick.

He was born in The Dalles, Ore., and had lived in the Tri-Cities for eight years.

He was a cook at the Sizzler in Bremerton.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Encarnacion Rojas Muñoz

Encarnacion Rojas Muñoz, 41, of Kennewick, died Jan. 2 in Seattle.

He was born in Arteaga, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

He was a laborer in the construction industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Victoria M. Scholl

Victoria M. Scholl, 71, of West Richland, died Dec. 24 in Richland.

She was born in Los Angeles and was a retired esthetician.

CODA Alternative Cremation & Funeral, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Korry Petersen

Korry Petersen, 47, of Richland, died Dec. 31 in Richland.

He was born in Astoria, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

He was a chef.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ilya A. Oleynik

Ilya Andreyevich Oleynik, 92, of Pasco, died Dec. 29 in Pasco.

He was born in Popovka, Moldova, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 26 years.

He was a retired warehouse security guard.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Francis E. Hickman

Francis Eugene Hickman, 83, of Kennewick, died Dec. 30 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pittsburg, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 77 years.

He was a retired pipefitter.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dolores Beven Ingram

Dolores Beven Ingram, 89, of Pasco, died Jan. 1, 2024, in Kennewick.

She was born in Santa Fe, N.M., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 39 years.

She was a retired assembly line clerk.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Karl M. Christensen

Karl Martin Christensen, 78, of Benton City, died Jan. 2 at home.

He was born in St. Maries, Idaho, and lived in Benton City for 25 years.

The U.S. Navy veteran was a retired millwright and mechanic at the Hanford site.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary R. Naccarato

Gary Robert Naccarato, 84, of Spokane, died Dec. 29 in Spokane.

He was born in Priest River, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 38 years.

He was the retired business owner of H&N Electric.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Leota F. Slape

Leota Fern Slape, 84, of Lynnwood, died Dec. 24.

She was born in Tahlequah, Okla., and lived in Richland for 24 years.

She was a retired teacher.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Maurice Wallace

Maurice Wallace, 80, of Kennewick, died Dec. 27 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kildare, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 28 years.

He was retired from being self-employed.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.