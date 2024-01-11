Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 10, 2024

Mary Huber

Mary Huber, 89, of Richland, died Jan. 8 in Kennewick.

She was born in England and lived in Richland for five years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Samuel J. DeRosa

Samuel Joseph DeRosa, 96, of Kennewick, died Jan. 1 in Kennewick.

He was born in Havre, Mont., and lived in Richland for 63 years.

He was a retired school psychologist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael L. Meads

Michael Lee Meads, 53, of Kennewick, died Jan. 9 at home.

He was born in Santa Maria, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 27 years.

He was a strategic account manager for RDO Equipment.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

John C. Burt

John Crawford Burt, 63, of Kennewick, died Jan. 9 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Yakima and lived in Kennewick for four years.

He was a retired handyman.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley I. VanNostrand

Shirley Irene VanNostrand, 97, of Pasco, died Jan. 8 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1944.

She was a retired secretary for Consolidated Freight.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Rogelio Varela Contreras

Rogelio Varela Contreras, 91, of Pasco, died Jan. 4 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Valle de Suchil, Durango, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities over 20 years.

He was a photographer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Judith L. Smith

Judith L. Smith, 81, died Jan. 3.

She lived in the Tri Cities area for 81 years and worked as an accountant at the Hanford site.

The Neptune Society of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Greta B. Schouviller

Greta B. Schouviller, 80, of Burbank, died Jan. 8 at home.

She was born in San Diego, Calif., and lived in Burbank since 1976.

She was the retired manager of a dry cleaning business.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas O. Woodrich

Thomas O’Brien Woodrich, 55, of Pasco, died Jan. 8 in Richland.

He was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 46 years.

He was a health physicist technician at the Hanford site.

CODA Alternative Cremation & Funeral, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Leon B. Gordon

Leon B. Gordon, 89, of Portland, Ore., died Jan. 6 in Richland.

He was born in Biloxi, Miss., and was a retired maintenance manager.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.