Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 23, 2024

Donald L. Anderson

Donald Lavern Anderson, 90, of Pasco, died Feb. 19 in Kennewick.

He was born in Little Falls, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 49 years.

He was a retired minister.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Stephen A. Conaway

Stephen Arnold Conaway, 77, of Richland, died Feb. 19 in Richland.

He was born in Orange, Calif., and lived in Richland for 25 years.

He was a retired pilot.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Doris ‘Dori’ Clark

Doris “Dori” Clark, 76, of Pasco, died Feb. 21 in Kennewick.

She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

She was a retired clerical worker in the medical industry.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Norma L. Bohannan

Norma Lorraine Bohannan, 85, died Feb. 15.

She lived in Richland for 7 months and a retired registered nurse.

The Neptune Society of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald A. Foster

Ronald Andrew Foster, 81 died Feb. 21.

He lived in the Tri Cities area for 50 years and worked as technical support for Charter.

The Neptune Society of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Joyce I. Johnson Bennett

Joyce I. Johnson Bennett, 86, of Richland, died Feb. 20 in Richland.

She was born in Lawton, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 67 years.

She was a retired teacher.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael E. Stitt

Michael Edward Stitt, 70, of Benton City, died Feb. 21 in Kennewick.

He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 50 years.

He was a retired maintenance supervisor.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

David L. Fennell

David Leroy Fennell, 84, of Richland, died Feb. 12 in Richland.

He was born in Michigan and lived in the Tri-Cities area over 60 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Bruce E. Fisher

Bruce E. Fisher, 77, of Richland, died Feb. 17 in Kennewick.

He lived in the Tri-Cities area for six years.

He was retired.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Judy R. Wisdom

Judy Rose Wisdom, 77, of Kennewick, died Feb. 19 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities for two weeks and in Basin City for 58 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marie M. Benton

Marie M. Benton, 77, of Kennewick, died Feb. 19 in Kennewick.

She was born in Yellville, Ark., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 18 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Dale E. Bean

Dale Everett Bean, 96, of Prosser, died Feb. 21 in Prosser.

He was born in Pomona, Calif., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired civil engineer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Herlinda Morales Aguilar

Herlinda Morales Aguilar, 57, of Kennewick, died Feb. 17 in Kennewick.

She was born in Durango, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 11 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley J. Delaney

Shirley Jean Delaney, 82, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 19 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Bellefonte, Ark., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

She was a retired office manager for CPA firms.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Velma L. Hale

Velma Lou Hale, 90, died Feb. 19.

She was lived in the Tri Cities area for 53 years and worked as an electrical designer in engineering.

The Neptune Society of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.