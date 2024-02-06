Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 5, 2024

Carl ‘Stiven’ Carlson

Carl “Stiven” Carlson, 71, of Kennewick, died Jan. 28 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 39 years.

The U.S. Navy veteran was a retired property manager.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph W. Sullivan

Joseph W. Sullivan, 79, of Kennewick, died Feb. 4 in Kennewick.

He was born in Butte, Mont., and lived in Kennewick for 54 years.

He was a retired school principal for the Kennewick School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Louis D. Krebs

Louis D. Krebs, 89, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 3 in Prosser.

He was born in Wichita, Kan., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a retired union millwright.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Stephen W. Fry

Stephen Wayne Fry, 65, of Benton City, died Jan. 17 in Richland.

He was born in Ballard and was a retired electrician and IT technician.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Judy M. Jennings

Judy M. Jennings, 84, of Kennewick, died Jan. 30 in Kennewick.

She was born in Minneapolis and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 60 years.

She was a retired retail clerk.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Reymundo D. Torres

Reymundo D. Torres, 76, of Grandview, died Feb. 4 in Grandview.

He was born in Sabastian, Texas, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a retired warehouse laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Lois F. Mudd

Lois Faye Mudd, 97, of Richland, died Jan. 28 in Richland.

She was born in Longrun, Mo., and lived in Richland for 76 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert S. Carter

Robert Stephen Carter, 87, of Richland, died Feb. 4 in Richland.

He was born in Austin, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 12 years.

The U.S. Marine Corps veteran was a retired computer systems analyst.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gilbert A. Sifuentes

Gilbert A. Sifuentes, 65, of Pasco, died Jan. 30 in Pasco.

He was born in Pomona, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 12 years.

He was a retired warehouse laborer.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Ida Mae Allen

Ida Mae Allen, 95, of Kennewick, died Feb. 3 at A Part of Our Family Adult Family Home.

She was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities since 2012.

She was a retired bartender.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Daral S. Lange

Daral Scott Lange, 61, of West Richland, died Feb. 1 in Richland.

He was born in Crookston, Minn., and lived in West Richland for a year.

He was a retired supervisor.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.