Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 24, 2024

Andrew C. Robuck

Andrew C. Robuck, 81, of Kennewick, died Jan. 4.

He was born in Livingston, Mont., and lived in Tri-Cities for 62 years.

He was a retired union carpenter.

Malcom’s Brower-Wann, Lewiston, Idaho, is in charge of arrangements.

Laura L. Hetrick

Laura Lee Hetrick, 74, of Kennewick, died Jan. 22 in Kennewick.

She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 40 years.

She was a retired teacher and former Tri-City Herald employee.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

William ‘Bill’ Goble

Williams “B” Goble, 79, of Prosser, died Jan. 14 at Chaplaincy Hospice in Kennewick.

He was born in Lakin, Kan., and lived in Prosser for 70 years.

He was a farmer and substitute teacher for the Prosser School District and a coach.

Prosser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Byron B. Brenden

Byron B. Brenden, 96, of Richland, died Jan. 23 in Richland.

He was born in Bismark, N.D., and lived in Richland for 72 years.

He was a retired optical physicist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

LaRae Gurney Jeppson

LaRae Gurney Jeppson, 79, of Richland, died Jan. 19 at home.

She was born in Lehi, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities area over 50 years.

She was a retired executive assistant at the Hanford site.

Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, is in charge of arrangements.

Warren W. Willier

Warren William Willier, 87, of Kennewick, died Jan. 22 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland.

He was born in Mason City, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years before moving to Ocean Shores four years ago.

He was a retired welding inspector and technical records specialist at the Hanford site.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary H. Cardenas

Mary Helen Cardenas, 87, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 23 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Dallas, Texas, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

She was a retired processing plant laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael T. Wright

Michael Timothy Wright, 66, of Kennewick, died Jan. 9 in Kennewick.

He was born in Savannah, Georgia, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 14 years.

He was a health safety officer for Envirachem.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Erna G. Jensen

Erna G. Jensen, 89, of Kennewick, died Jan. 22 in Kennewick.

She was born in Blaufelden, Germany, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 62 years.

She was a retired lab technician for Welch Foods.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

JoAnn Goodnight

JoAnn Goodnight, 80, of Bickleton, died Jan. 21 in Prosser.

She was born in Yakima and was a longtime Bickleton resident.

She was a retired beautician.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth V. Warren Jr.

Kenneth V. Warren Jr., 62, of Kennewick, died Jan. 9 in Kennewick.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 15 years.

He worked in retail sales for Walmart.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Nancy J. Gonzalez

Nancy J. Gonzalez, 79, of Richland, died Jan. 21.

She lived in Richland 49 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia A. Thompson

Patricia Ann Thompson, 71, died Jan. 19.

She lived in the Tri Cities area for 32 years and worked as a training coordinator at the Hanford site.

The Neptune Society of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.