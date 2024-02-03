Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 1, 2024

Manuel Monrico Enriquez Sr.

Manuel Monrico Enriquez, Sr. 74, of Kennewick, died Jan. 31 at Richland Life Care.

He was born in McNary, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 46 years.

He was a retired landscape and maintenance worker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Beret A. Ing

Beret Ann Ing, 82, of Prosser, died Jan. 30 in Prosser.

She was born in Petersburg, Alaska, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired administrative assistant.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael D. Busenburg

Michael David Busenburg, 71, of Burbank, died Jan. 30 at home.

He was born in Lebanon, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since the early 1970s.

He was a retired farm mechanic.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Aaron J. Meloy

Aaron Jeffrey Meloy, 37, of Richland, died Jan. 26 in Richland.

He was born in Macon, Ga., and lived in central Richland for 33 years.

He was a firefighter and paramedic for Benton County Fire District 4.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Bonna Moller

Bonna Moller, 96, of Kennewick, died Feb. 1 in Kennewick.

She was born in Heber Springs, Ark., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired bookkeeper in the banking industry.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Clifford ‘Gene’ Smith

Clifford “Gene” Smith, 84, died Jan. 26.

He lived in the Tri Cities area for 66 years.

He worked at the Hanford site and was self-employed as a flooring installer.

The Neptune Society of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

George S. Fox

George Seabert Fox, 92, of Richland, died Jan. 30 in Richland.

He was born in Freewater, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 65 years.

He was a retired technician.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald Monk

Ronald Monk, 84, of Richland, died Jan. 26 in Richland.

He was born in Wenatchee and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 80 years.

He was a retired postal worker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald S. Lynch

Ronald Stanley Lynch, 97, of Kennewick, died Jan. 30 in Kennewick.

He was born in Naperville, Ill., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 74 years.

He was a retired supervisor.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald Mass

Ronald Mass, 61, of Richland, died Jan. 23 in Richland.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Tagitagiae ‘Tangi’ Alamoni Choice

Tagitagiae “Tangi” Alamoni Choice, 55, of Pasco, died Jan. 26 at home.

She was born in Pago Pago, American Samoa, and lived in Pasco for 15 years.

She was a retired TSA officer at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Frances M. Kesterson

Frances Marilyn Kesterson, 91, of Kennewick, died Jan. 29 at Magdalena’s Adult Family Home in Kennewick.

She was born in Everett and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 56 years.

She was a retired Human Resources manager for the Franklin County PUD.

Compassionate Cremation Society, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Douglas J. Withrow

Douglas Jay Withrow, 68, of Portland, Ore., died Jan. 30 in Pasco.

He was born in San Francisco, Calif., and was a longtime Tri-Cities resident.

He was a construction carpenter for various companies.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

William G. Legg

William Glenn Legg, 53, of Pasco, died Jan. 28 in Pasco.

He was born in Ellensburg and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1991.

He was a cook for various restaurants in the Tri-Cities and on boats in the southern U.S.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Anthony R. Esters

Anthony Ray Esters, 67, of Pasco, died Jan. 28 at home.

He was born in Los Angeles and lived in the Tri-Cities for five years.

He was a retired laborer in the aircraft production industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Edith Hansen

Edith Hansen, 99, of Richland, died Jan. 24 in Richland.

She was born in Richland and was a life-long Tri-Citian.

She was a retired teacher.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Leonor Corona

Leonor Corona, 68, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 31 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Palmeros, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 55 years.

She was a retired agricultural laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.