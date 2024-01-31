Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 30, 2024

Howard C. Schmitt

Howard Chilton Schmitt, 94, of Kennewick, died Jan. 25 in Kennewick.

He was born in Tunis, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 77 years.

He was a retired pipe fitter at the Hanford site and volunteer firefighter for Benton County Fire District 3.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Elvia Garza Loera

Elvia Garza Loera, 79, of Pasco, died Jan. 28 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jerald D. Senn

Jerald Daniel Senn, 84, of Kennewick, died Jan. 28 at Trios Health Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a retired self-employed carpenter and cabinet maker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald R. Short

Donald Roy Short, 66, of Kennewick, died Jan. 23 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pullman and lived in Kennewick for 43 years.

He was the owner of One World Telecommunications.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Philip M. Raekes

Philip Michael Raekes, 92, of Kennewick, died Jan. 27 in Kennewick.

He was born in Montague, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 60 years.

He was a Benton-Franklin County Superior Court judge.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Johnny M. Gomez

Johnny M. Gomez, 67, of Grandview, died Jan. 28 in Grandview.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifetime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

He was a farmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Armando Arevalo

Armando Arevalo, 67, of Kennewick, died Jan. 27 in Richland.

He was born in Edinburg, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 48 years.

He was a retired computer analyst at the Hanford site.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Paul A. Jensen

Paul Alvin Jensen, 71, of Kennewick, died Jan. 28 in Kennewick.

He was born in Shelton and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 66 years.

He was a retired supervisor for the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly B. Grooters

Beverly B. Grooters, 96, of Richland, died Jan. 28 in Kennewick.

She was born in Red Lodge, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1954.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jody L. Nelson

Jody Lynn Nelson, 66, of Kennewick, died Jan. 27 in Kennewick.

She was born in Spokane and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a medical secretary.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.