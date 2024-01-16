Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 16, 2024

Robert Kuhta

Robert Kuhta, 84, of Richland, died Jan. 12 in Kennewick.

He was born in Iron Mountain, Mich., and lived in Richland for nine years.

He was a retired engineering manager at the Hanford site.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Hermann Rothenbusch

Hermann Rothenbusch, 82, of West Richland, died Jan. 12 at Chaplaincy Hospice House.

He was born in Moglino, Poland, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 11 years.

He was a retired business owner of a residential care company.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Bonnie L. Yelton

Bonnie Linda Yelton, 70, of Pasco, died Jan. 11 at From the Heart Senior Living in Pasco.

She was born in New York, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities for more than 10 years.

She was a retired bartender and worked in the fast food service industry.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Judy L. Whitley

Judy Larayne Whitley, 76, of Kennewick, died Jan. 12 in Kennewick.

She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 29 years.

She was a retired administrator for GTE.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Christyna M. Jackson

Christyna Marie Jackson, 34, of Richland, died Jan. 12 in Richland.

She was born in Renton and lived in the Tri-Cities for 13 years.

She was a lead administrator at Action Rehabilitation.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jack R. Shugart

Jack R. Shugart, 81, of Pasco, died Jan. 13 in Pasco.

He was born in Seattle and lived in Pasco for 40 years.

He was the retired postmaster for the United States Postal Service.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Clarence Martin

Clarence Martin, 81, of Kennewick, died Jan. 12 at home.

He was born in Bowling Green, Ken., and lived in Kennewick for 63 years.

He was a retired superintendent for Ray Poland and Sons.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael W. Gallien

Michael Woodford Gallien, 83, of Richland, died Jan. 10 in Richland.

He was born in Lexington, Tenn., and lived in Richland for 60 years.

He was a retired nuclear operator.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Douglas ‘Doug’ K. Langsather

Douglas “Doug” K. Langsather, 62, of Kennewick, died Jan. 14 in Kennewick.

He was born in Havre, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 32 years.

He was a retired movie theater manager for Regal and Cinamax.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ingrid C. Dotson

Ingrid Clara Dotson, 81, of Richland, died Jan. 14 in Richland.

She was born in Berlin, Germany, and lived in Tri-Cities for 18 months.

She was a retired quality assurance inspector.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Bruce Eugene ‘Gene’ Penny

Bruce Eugene “Gene” Penny, 88, of Pasco, died Jan. 12 in Richland.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was the retired head operator for Chevron Chemical.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Margie J. Wise

Margie J. Wise, 93, of Richland, died Jan. 14 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Richland.

She was born in St. Paul, Minn., and lived in Richland for the past two years.

She was a retired retail clerk.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Fanny E. Mosier

Fanny Elena Mosier, 82, of Prosser, died Jan. 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Barranquilla, Colombia, and lived in Prosser for 41 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

John R. Carlson

John Richard Carlson, 93, of Kennewick, died Jan. 12 in Kennewick.

He was born in Redwing, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 yeas.

He was a retired instrumental developer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Krestina Rios

Krestina Rios, 56, of Kennewick, died Jan. 14 in Kennewick.

She was born in Walla Walla and lived in the Tri-Cities for 53 years.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lawrence L. Humphreys

Lawrence Lee Humphreys, 87, of Richland, died Jan. 12 in Kennewick.

He lived in Richland for 60 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Steven Chambers

Steven Chambers, 56, of Tucson, Ariz., died Dec. 24 in Tucson.

He was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities for 19 years.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.