Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 2, 2023

Robert J. Anacker

Robert John Anacker, 77, of Kennewick, died Dec. 28 at home.

He was born in Menomonie, Wis., and lived in Kennewick for two years.

He was the retired principal and coach, senior lecturer and field supervisor for student teachers at Central Washington University.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Miguel A. Miranda

Miguel Angel Miranda, 12, of Grandview, died Dec. 28 in Grandview.

He was born in Richland and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a student.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Jesse J. Chavollo

Jesse J. Chavollo, 73, of Pasco, died Dec. 25 in Pasco.

He was born in Hanford, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 69 years.

He was a retired bus mechanic for the Kennewick School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Josephine Macias

Josephine Macias, 70, of Prosser, died Dec. 28 in Spokane.

She was born in San Benito, Texas, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired care giver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Colby A. Cravens

Colby Alan Cravens, 32, of Richland, died Dec. 27 in Kennewick.

He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 21 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

David J. Rosa

David John Rosa, 53, of Richland, died Dec. 25 in Richland.

He was born in Butte, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

He was a building manager for the Cowperwood Company.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Lloyd G. Brown

Lloyd Gean Brown, 90, of Spokane, died Dec. 28 in Spokane.

He was born in Spur, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 20 years.

He was a retired general contractor.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dono L. Doescher

Dono Leland Doescher, 89, of Kennewick, died Dec. 30 in Richland.

He was born in Estelline, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 61 years.

He was a retired carpenter for All Doors Inc.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael J. McCollum

Michael Joseph McCollum, 85, of Kennewick, died Dec. 28 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in Spokane and moved to Kennewick from Bellingham a month ago.

He was a retired safely inspector in the construction industry.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard L. McDowell

Richard Lee McDowell, 92, died Dec. 27.

He lived in the Tri-Cities area for 80 years and was a retired corrosion specialist at the Hanford site.

The Neptune Society of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.