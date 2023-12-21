Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 20, 2023

Arthur T. Welden

Arthur T. Welden, 87, of Pasco, died Dec. 17 in Pasco.

He was born in Los Angeles and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1986.

He was a retired salesman for Crescent Realty in Spanaway and a residential apartment manager for Jerry Abrams and United Builders.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Betty J. Day

Betty Jean Day, 85, of Richland, died Dec. 18 in Richland.

She was born in Shelbina, Mo., and lived in West Richland and Richland for 10 years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James W. Eberhart Jr.

James Wilson Eberhart Jr., 73, of Kennewick, died Dec. 19 in Kennewick.

He was born in Gordon, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 60 years.

He was a retired electrician with IBEW.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald W. Grawl

Donald Warren Grawl, 58, of Kennewick, died Dec. 18 in Richland.

He was born in Eureka, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 35 years.

He was a certified nurses assistant.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

May Cho Thant

May Cho Thant, 41, of Pasco, died Dec. 18 in Pasco.

She was born in Rangoon, Burma, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

She was a restaurant chef.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary H. Cliff

Mary H. Cliff, 77, died Dec. 15.

She lived in the Tri-Cities area for over 46 years.

The Neptune Society of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Michael D. Silvers

Michael Dale Silvers, 75, of Pasco, died Dec. 19 in Pasco.

He was born in Fort Madison, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

He was a retired iron worker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary E. Brockbank

Mary Elizabeth Brockbank, 72, of Kennewick, died Dec. 19 at Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice House.

She was born in Rochester, N.Y., and lived in Kennewick for two years.

She was a retired demonstrator in the retail industry.

Compassionate Cremation Society, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Dominga Morales Ibarra

Dominga Morales Ibarra, 67, of Pasco, died Dec. 19 in Richland.

She was born in Durango, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 32 years.

She held various jobs and was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.