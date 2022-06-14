Tri-City man’s family beats him up after he allegedly steals a relative’s car

A man wanted for a string of car thefts was caught after he was beaten up for taking a car from a family member.

Kennewick police were looking for Jose Luis “Big Bird” Torres, 26, in connection with a series of auto thefts, Kennewick Lt. Ryan Kelly told the Herald.

Torres was suspected of being involved with stealing four vehicles since the beginning of the year.

But when he allegedly took a car from some relatives, he was confronted Saturday afternoon.

They allegedly started beating him up shortly after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and Rainier Street, Kennewick police said.

A passerby called police about the attack. When Kennewick police arrived, Torres had fled and the group was disbursing, Kelly said.

While officers searched, Torres was spotted running through some yards near the 1600 block of West Third Avenue. Officers chased and eventually arrested him.

He was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital to be treated for some injuries related to his attack and then booked into the Benton County jail on possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as warrants related to the earlier auto thefts, Kennewick police said.