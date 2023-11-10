Tri-City Medical Center Cyberattack
Kasia Gregorczyk reports from Oceanside.
The Clippers are reportedly interested in acquiring Daniel Theis from the Indiana Pacers while Plumlee recovers.
What new research shows — and what experts say men can do to get support.
Jorge Martin assembles a collection of first-year players who could be targets for fantasy rosters in the back half of the season.
The Minnesota Supreme Court dismisses a lawsuit seeking to keep former President Donald Trump’s name from appearing on the state’s Republican primary ballot, but leaves open the possibility for a general election challenge. In Michigan, arguments begin in another 14th Amendment lawsuit looking to bar Trump’s name from ballots.
Numerous members of an elite cryptocurrency club reported experiencing horrible eye pain after attending an NFT festival in Hong Kong. The post What happened at the NFT festival? Crypto enthusiasts report severe eye pain, skin issues from lights appeared first on In The Know.
Disney's fiscal Q4 report marks the first time the media giant is delivering earnings under a new reporting structure that breaks out ESPN's financials.
Most Gen Z users reported that styling their Roblox avatar was more important to them than styling themselves in the physical world.
Lyft is introducing a "more affordable sort of higher-end ride" in an attempt to offer ride-hail products that customers actually want, CEO David Risher said Wednesday during the company's third-quarter earnings call. The move comes after Lyft has been successful, by some metrics, in regaining market share from Uber by slashing its ride-hail fares. In Q3, Lyft reported 22.4 million active riders, up from 21.5 million in the second quarter, and increased gross bookings of around $3.6 million.
Microsoft reportedly plans to bring Copilot, its generative-AI-powered personal assistant, to late adopters. It would include “roughly the same” Copilot button and sidebar experience from Windows 11.
Viewers called out officiating issues on both sides in real time.
Gasoline demand in the US is expected to fall next year to the lowest level since 2004.
Cruise, the autonomous vehicle company owned by General Motors, has issued a recall for 950 of its robotaxis following a collision with a pedestrian in San Francisco last month. California also pulled its permit to operate driverless vehicles in the state.
Stocks that missed Wall Street's earnings per share estimates are having their worst two-day price reaction since 2011.
How do you get TSA PreCheck for free? Some cards offer statement credits for the cost of TSA PreCheck, but you can also redeem rewards to cover the fee.
Many Pixel owners have been left with a bad taste in their mouths after it took Google over a month to fix a serious bug
The Lakers reportedly filed a formal complaint Tuesday regarding Monday's officiating.
Former CNN boss Jeff Zucker says cable is "still powerful" and sees potential investment opportunities.
Rivian vans are no longer an Amazon exclusive. The automaker said on Tuesday that it will now let other companies buy its commercial electric vans, ending an exclusivity deal that Amazon secured when it pumped more than a billion dollars into Rivian in 2019. Both companies' stock prices rose following the announcement, which they timed with Rivian's third-quarter earnings report.
Uber reported third-quarter earnings on Tuesday that show a profitable ride-hail and delivery company that's chugging along in spite of slowing growth in some sectors. Investors had expected Uber to report revenues of around $9.5 billion (FactSet, Refinitiv), meaning that despite the company's growth, it fell short of estimates. Turning to profitability, Uber reported net income of $221 million in the third quarter, or 10 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $1.2 billion, or 61 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.
GM's autonomous vehicle Cruise division may have kept its vehicles on the streets even though it knew they had problems recognizing children.