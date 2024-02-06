Tri-City music teacher who ‘radiates contagious optimism’ named to this WA hall of fame

A Pasco band teacher is being recognized for his accomplishments in growth and development of music education in Eastern Washington.

James Bennett who teaches at McLoughlin Middle School will be inducted into the Washington Music Education Association Hall of Fame on Feb. 16.

“This honor is for the many fabulous students I’ve taught, their families, my colleagues and my family. Thank you,” Bennett said in a statement released by the Pasco School District.

Bennett has taught in Pasco schools since 1997. And he also played percussion with the Yakima Symphony Orchestra for about 30 years.

The Hall of Fame honor is for notable music educators who go above and beyond. The induction of up to 10 educators will be at its Yakima Convention and Event Center.

James Bennett

McLoughlin Middle School Principal Julia Dudley said Bennett “radiates contagious optimism” and is a “natural leader” at their school.

“He goes above and beyond to build lasting relationships and support his students’ musical growth, fostering an environment of enthusiasm, fun and positivity that resonates throughout the entire band program,” she said.

Bennett also will be recognized at the Feb. 13 Pasco School District meeting.