Tri-County Industries gets state grant for electric-powered garbage trucks

Jan. 15—Tri-County Industries Inc. of Grove City has been awarded a more than $2.7 million state grant to replace diesel-fueled trucks with zero-emission garbage trucks.

The refuse and recycling company was awarded funding last week by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

It was one of 16 applicants awarded a total of $39,605,578 for the battery-electric replacement of dozens of vehicles, including home delivery trucks, refuse/recycling trucks, terminal tractors, and the hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle replacement of two terminal tractors and their supporting charging infrastructure.

Tri-County Industries has been awarded $2,785,505 to replace five eligible diesel refuse trucks with battery-electric powered ones, as well as to install three Level 2 electric vehicle chargers and one DC (direct current) fast electric vehicle charger.

"They're probably a year or two away," Jerry Bowser, Tri-County's general manager, told The Meadville Tribune of the five new electric-powered trucks going into service. "The trucks will have to be acquired and outfitted."

The electric vehicles would be planned to be used in the Mercer County area due to their range, Bowser noted.

While five diesel-powered garbage trucks will be replaced, Tri-County's refuse and recycling truck fleet of 60 vehicles mainly are powered by compressed natural gas, a low-emission fuel.

The company also has about another 60 trucks that are used to haul large roll-off refuse containers, Bowser said.

