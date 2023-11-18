Tri County Tech Early Learning Lab earns prestigious accreditation

Tri County Tech Early Learning Lab has earned a prestigious accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC)— the world’s largest organization working on behalf of young children, according to a news release.

“I have some of the best educators. Their dedication to providing high-quality care is evident daily. The connection between the Early Learning Lab and the Early Care and Education program is mutually beneficial," said Jolene Bryant, Early Learning Lab Director and Early Care & Education Instructor.

NAEYC accreditation is a rigorous and transformative quality-improvement system that uses ten research-based standards to collaborate with early education programs to recognize and drive quality improvement in high-quality early learning environments, the release said.

In the 30 years since NAEYC Accreditation was established, it has become a widely recognized sign of high-quality early childhood education. NAEYC currently accredits more than 6,000 programs—less than 10% of all childcare centers, preschools, and kindergartens nationally achieve this recognition.

"It benefits the children and families we serve and provides valuable training for students aspiring to become professionals in the early childhood field. This collaboration creates a nurturing environment where students can gain practical experience while positively impacting the lives of the children and families we serve," Bryant said.

Tri County Tech Early Learning Lab is Bartlesville’s only NAEYC-accredited childcare facility. Providing quality care for children and training early care professionals are the first and foremost goals of the Early Learning Lab, the release said.

Much like a training hospital, the ELL was designed to be a top-tier training facility for high school students, allowing them to gain hands-on, real-world experience.

“NAEYC-Accredited programs have committed to a process that takes time, energy, and dedication to complete,” said Alissa Mwenelupembe, senior director of Early Learning Program Accreditation. “The Tri County Tech Early Learning Lab has demonstrated their commitment to young children and their families.”

