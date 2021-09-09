Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) sheds 7.0% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 80% over five years, which is below the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 26% in the last year.

While the stock has fallen 7.0% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Tri Pointe Homes managed to grow its earnings per share at 16% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 12% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 7.22 also suggests market apprehension.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Tri Pointe Homes shareholders gained a total return of 26% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 12% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Tri Pointe Homes is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

