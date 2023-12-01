Tri-Rail train strikes and kills a person on tracks in Fort Lauderdale, authorities say

A person walking on the Tri-Rail tracks in Fort Lauderdale was struck and killed by a southbound train Friday morning, the commuter railroad said.

The fatal incident happened 10:11 a.m. south of the Fort Lauderdale station, just north of Davie Boulevard, said Tri-Rail spokesman Victor Garcia.

None of the 230 passengers on board were hurt, but the train was stopped into the afternoon as Fort Lauderdale police and the medical examiner investigated, Garcia said. Southbound service heading toward Hollywood and Miami-Dade was delayed.

Tri-Rail arranged for buses to take passengers to the next available train at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Garcia said.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.