Triad man accused of $4.7M fraud scheme

Apr. 19—KERNERSVILLE — A Kernersville man is accused of involvement in a scheme that federal prosecutors say defrauded the North Carolina Medicaid Program of more than $4.7 million.

Aljihad Shabazz, 44, of Kernersville has been indicted on 10 federal counts, including health care fraud conspiracy, health care fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and money laundering, U.S. Attorney Dena J. King of the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Shabazz owned and operated Reign & Inspirations LLC, an outpatient mental health clinic on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.

According to the indictment, Shabazz is accused of conspiring with others between 2017 and 2020 to carry out an extensive scheme involving the submission of fake reimbursement claims to Medicaid by R&I for services that were never provided to Medicaid beneficiaries.

He and others reportedly obtained the personal identifying information of beneficiaries through community outreach programs, including football and mentoring programs, and used it create and submit more than 1,500 fake reimbursement claims, the indictment said. Some of the claims said that R&I provided services that exceeded 24 hours in a single day.

The indictment also alleges that the reimbursement payments made by Medicaid were deposited in bank accounts under Shabazz's control, and he used a portion of the money to pay kickbacks to his co-conspirators as well as for personal expenses, including personal travel, luxury items and timeshares.

A summons has been issued and Shabazz will appear in federal court for his initial appearance. The health care fraud conspiracy and health care fraud offenses carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison per count. The money laundering conspiracy and money laundering offenses carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison per count.