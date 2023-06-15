Triad man guilty in Medicaid fraud scheme

Jun. 15—KERNERSVILLE — A Kernersville man pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that his business defrauded the North Carolina Medicaid program of more than $4.7 million.

Aljihad Shabazz, 44, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Charlotte to health care fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. In exchange for his plea, eight additional charges were dismissed.

Shabazz owned and operated Reign & Inspirations LLC, an outpatient mental health clinic on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.

According to court records, plea documents and statements at the plea hearing, Shabazz worked with others from 2017 to 2020 for R&I to use the personal identifying information of Medicaid beneficiaries found through community outreach programs, including football and mentoring programs, in order to create and submit more than 1,500 fake reimbursement claims. Some of the claims said that R&I provided services that exceeded 24 hours in a single day.

The reimbursement payments made by Medicaid were deposited in bank accounts under Shabazz's control, and he used a portion of the money to pay kickbacks to his co-conspirators as well as for personal expenses, including personal travel, luxury items and timeshares.

Shabazz was released on bond while awaiting sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.

The health care fraud conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, and the money laundering conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison per count.