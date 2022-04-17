Trial in 2014 murder case scheduled again

Apr. 17—A murder trial concerning a shooting death that occurred eight years ago has been scheduled again.

Jury selection in the case against Carl Allen Welch is set for Monday morning in the 196th District Court.

Welch, 56, has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder in connection with the 2014 death of Terry R. Cale of Wills Point.

Welch's murder case has already taken many turns in the process of getting to trial.

In August 2019, a jury had been selected, and opening arguments and the start of testimony were planned. But the proceedings were halted, and a mistrial was announced.

According to court documents, during a pretrial hearing on Aug. 16, 2019, prosecutors filed a Motion in Limine, asking that the defense not be allowed to present the jury panel on the self-defense issue, commonly known as the "Castle Doctrine." Judge Andrew Bench denied the motion and allowed the defense to pursue the self-defense theory.

But during opening arguments, the defense counsel allegedly referred to Cale as a member or former member of a "biker gang" or "motorcycle club" without a previous hearing to determine whether the evidence would be admissible, which reportedly violated the Motion in Limine.

Bench reset the trial for December 2019.

The defense filed a pretrial application for writ of habeas corpus in the case, seeking relief from double jeopardy. Although Bench denied the motion, he did approve an appeal to the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas, which issued its ruling in May 2021 — a decision covering 29 pages — denying the petition.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers conducted the investigation into the homicide.

Cale, 54, reportedly was shot multiple times outside a residence on Archer Lane south of Quinlan late on the night of May 16, 2014. Then-Sheriff Randy Meeks said the shooting appeared to have been the result of a domestic disturbance earlier in the evening.

Welch was taken into custody following Cale's death, was charged with one count of murder and was released on $75,000 bond.

Murder is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.