Trial for 2015 murder of Anniston man begins

May 16—The trial for an Anniston man who stands accused of murder began Monday, with preceedings already well underway.

Anthony Tyrone Jackson, 64, was charged with the murder of Ronald Lynn Young, 37, of Anniston, in 2015. Young was pronounced dead outside the 50 Cent Bar on the 3100 block of West 12 Street at 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 24. Young was found "brutally stabbed to death," with 135-150 stab wounds and zero witnesses, according to the state prosecution.

The long awaited trial for the 2015 slaying had multiple reasons for the delayed proceedings, including COVID-19 precautions and changes in counsel on both sides, according to defense attorney Shelby Scott.

Assistant District Attorneys Dave Johnston and Eric Snyder had a productive first day, calling a total of six witnesses before the day ended.

Monday morning, state prosecution and defense attorneys began jury selection in Judge Bud Turner's Calhoun County courtroom, which concluded just before noon. Turner explained the jurors' responsibility, and the trial began.

In the State's opening arguments, Johnston explained the difference between "direct evidence" — i.e. photographic evidence, DNA, or otherwise hard tangible evidence — and "circumstantial evidence," that might be less irrefutable but still helps paint a bigger picture of the larger puzzle.

Johnston said he felt they had a strong case with circumstantial evidence.

The area in which the club is located was described by Johnston as a partially wooded "almost rural area" of central city Anniston. The club itself had no signage out front with no indication that it was even a business. The small cinder block building sat amongst a darkened street surrounded by houses, some abandoned.

The night the incident took place, the club was hosting a class reunion type party, as well as some regular patrons of the business. Young and Jackson were both patrons of the club the night of the incident, according to Johnston, and both were intoxicated.

Young was found lying on the ground unresponsive outside the club behind a vehicle by the bar owner, Willis Martin, as he was closing down the bar. Martin said he'd found Young's car parked in the lot in the "on" position with the door open earlier in the evening, and had been missing for about an hour and a half prior to his body being found.

Johnston said a size 3x hooded jacket was found outside the bar across the street, with a red stain believed to be blood — and later forensically identified to be Young's blood — on the right sleeve from the elbow to the cuff. The jacket was later identified as belonging to Jackson.

In the defense's opening arguments, Scott pointed out that the jacket obviously had Jackson's DNA on the collar, but it also had two unknown persons DNA of whom forensics examiners did not have enough to have a positive match. Scott said that it was likely Jackson took his jacket off upon entering the facility that night, and someone else could have taken it.

Scott also said that swabs were taken inside of the vehicle Jackson rode home in, the inside of his shower, as well as rags from inside Jackson's home. The samples were all tested and found to be free of any blood or DNA belonging to Young.

Young's sister Roni Young was called as the state's first witness as a testament to her brother's character. Following Roni's testimony, the state called two patrol officers, the 911 operations manager — who presented the 911 call to the court — a person who lived next door to the club during the incident, and Angela Davis, investigator for the district attorney's office.

