Trial in 2017 West End killing set to begin

Jan. 26—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Cambria County jury on Wednesday will begin hearing prosecutors' case against Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, 21, who they allege shot and killed a man in 2017 in Johnstown's West End.

Grandinetti was charged in November 2020 with first-degree murder by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General in the death of Barron Grumbling, 21. The charges came after a grand jury investigation in which an alleged eyewitness testified accusing Grandinetti of the murder.

Grumbling was shot and killed on May 1, 2017, at the corner of Corinne Avenue and Merle Place. Grandinetti was 16 years old at the time.

In testimony to the grand jury, Johnstown police Det. Mark Britton said that Grumbling had been shot twice, once in the head and once in the back, and that a third bullet was found lodged in a porch near the scene of the crime.

According to the criminal complaint against Grandinetti, two unnamed witnesses provided testimony about the murder. One was allegedly an eyewitness to the shooting, and the other allegedly testified that Grandinetti confessed to the killing later.

Grandinetti, Grumbling and the alleged eyewitness were walking together when Grandinetti shot Grumbling with what appeared to be a snub-nose .357-caliber firearm, the complaint said, citing the alleged eyewitness' testimony.

According to Britton's testimony, the alleged eyewitness had told police that Grandinetti had slowed and bent down as if to tie his shoe, then fired three shots at Grumbling as he and the alleged eyewitness walked on ahead.

Authorities previously alleged that Grandinetti was the gunman who killed 30-year-old Carol Ashcom in 2015, but he has not been charged in connection with Ashcom's murder. He denied committing it in 2020 when he testified at the trial of his uncle, Shakir Mosi Smith.

Investigators alleged that Grandinetti shot Ashcom at the direction of Smith, who was accused of ordering Ashcom's murder because of her work as a confidential informant in a then-pending drug case against him. Grandinetti was 14 at the time of Ashcom's death.

Smith, 44, was convicted by a jury on Oct. 1, 2020, of first-degree murder and criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder in connection with Ashcom's death. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Judge Patrick T. Kiniry, who is presiding over the case, issued an order on Thursday denying prosecutors' request to introduce evidence of other crimes, wrongs or acts as part of their case against Grandinetti.

Jury selection in the case was held on Monday.

Grandinetti is being represented by attorney Randall McKinney, of Pittsburgh, according to online court records. He is currently serving a four- to eight-year state prison sentence imposed in August 2019 on drug and reckless endangerment charges in a separate case. He is housed at SCI-Benner Township.