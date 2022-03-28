Trial for 2019 murder of 3-year-old Bellingham girl begins Monday

The murder trial for Kamee Nicole Dixon, who is accused of 3-year-old Hazel Holman’s death in 2019, is set to begin in Whatcom County on Monday.

Dixon was arrested on Dec. 2, 2019.

On Nov. 27, 2019, police said they received a call about a possible pediatric cardiac arrest of 3-year-old Hazel Holman.

An investigation revealed the injuries Hazel sustained on Nov. 27 were caused by the then 27-year-old Dixon.

“Kamee Dixon was the sole and primary caretaker of Hazel and called 9-1-1 to report the child was having a medical emergency due to possibly choking on something,” the city of Bellingham said in a news release.

City officials said Dixon is not Hazel’s biological mother, but is in a relationship with Hazel’s biological father.

Hazel’s father is said to have been at work at the time of the 911 call on Nov. 27.

Hazel was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center and was treated for hypothermia.

Officials said medical staff quickly discovered Hazel was suffering from brain bleeding and she was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further treatment.

Doctors at Harborview Medical Center later informed investigators Hazel suffered “bilateral subdural hemorrhages consistent with shaken baby syndrome,” officials said.

“There were no signs of choking present and the injuries were a result of suspected physical abuse. Doctors also indicated Hazel’s brain injuries were inflicted very shortly before she lost consciousness the morning of November 27th, and her death is a direct result of this assault,” city officials said.

According to officials, the medical examination results and a continuing investigation “indicate an ongoing pattern of abuse of Hazel.”

City officials cited healing broken bones, other documented injuries, previous Child Protective Services reports and other information as evidence of an ongoing pattern of abuse.