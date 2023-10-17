Trial in 2020 beating death of 100-year-old Corning man still on hold: Where things stand

Three years after a 100-year-old Corning man was allegedly beaten to death with a hammer, a trial date for the woman charged with killing him has not yet been set.

Corning City police responded to World War II veteran Gerald C. Early's 62 W. First St. home at about 1:15 p.m., June 6, 2020, after he’d been discovered with severe head trauma, according to police.

Early was unconscious and was pronounced dead after being flown to the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.

Brenda L. McKay, 54, was charged with a felony count of second-degree murder in connection with Early’s death after allegedly striking him repeatedly in the head with a hammer, intentionally causing his death, according to police.

A motive in the attack was not disclosed, according to police.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker said Friday he has still not received the report from the defense expert to allow him to have McKay examined to see if she is fit to proceed to court.

“That’s where we are right now,” Baker said. “I was told we would have the defense expert's report relatively soon, but I’m not sure exactly what that means. It’s frustrating.”

McKay is currently in the Steuben County jail without bail. If convicted of second-degree murder, McKay could face up to 25 years to life in prison. Chauncey J. Watches will be the judge of the Steuben County Court.

Early was a World War II veteran who served as a Merchant Marine on D-Day.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Corning 2020 beating death case awaits trial: What we know