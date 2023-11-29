Trial in 2020 murder case ends with a CCW conviction, but jury hung on 7 other counts

LANSING — A man charged in connection with a double shooting more than three years ago that left one person dead was convicted Tuesday on a weapons charge by a jury that couldn't reach a verdict on seven other counts, including murder and assault with intent to murder.

Rodolfo Alvarez, 34, was charged under an aiding-and-abetting theory with murdering 37-year-old Tameka Jackson and trying to kill her boyfriend, Augustus Robinson, in March 2020. Although both men who were charged were carrying guns, according to testimony, only the second defendant fired his weapon.

An Ingham County Circuit Court jury deliberated for several days before convicting Alvarez of carrying a concealed weapon, a maximum five-year felony.

The jury was declared hung on the other counts: one count each of murder, assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion and felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of felony firearm possession.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on the CCW conviction on Feb. 14 before Judge Rosemarie Aquilina.

Chief Assistant Ingham County Prosecutor Nicole Matusko said her office hasn't decided on a possible retrial.

"The office intends to regroup within the next week or so and make a decision how to proceed," she said in an email.

The trigger man was John William Kennedy, now 32, who is serving a lengthy prison term after pleading no contest to second-degree murder and assault with intent to murder after the shooting at an Ionia Street home in Lansing.

Kennedy shot Jackson, and the two men left the scene, but Kennedy returned a short time later, kicked his way through a deadbolted door and shot Jackson again, witnesses said. Kennedy then went after Robinson, firing rounds through a door. One of the bullets struck Robinson in the abdomen.

Kennedy was sentenced to 35 to 75 years in prison for second-degree murder in late 2021. He was allowed to plead no contest on the basis he was intoxicated when the crimes happened.

Prosecutors contended Kennedy and Alvarez were trying to collect on a drug debt and acted together in the murder and assault. Alvarez was Jackson's drug dealer and Kennedy was Alvarez's enforcer, they said.

"It's a shakedown, everyone," Assistant Ingham County Prosecutor Sarah Pulda said last week during her closing argument. "Let's call it what it is."

But defense attorney David B. Carter Jr. argued there was no proof Alvarez assisted Kennedy in the shootings, describing the case as "just a theory with no corroborating evidence."

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Trial in 2020 murder case ends with a conviction, but jury hung on 7 other counts