Trial of 3 ex-Minneapolis officers postponed after Covid diagnosis

The federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights was abruptly recessed Wednesday after one of the defendants tested positive for Covid-19.

District Judge Paul Magnuson said court would be in recess until Monday. He did not disclose which defendant has Covid, but J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were in the courtroom Wednesday morning, while Thomas Lane was not, according to pool reporters who were present.

Federal prosecutors have alleged Lane, Kueng and Thao deprived Floyd of his rights when they failed to give him medical aid as their colleague Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for for 9 ½ minutes while the Black man was handcuffed, facedown and pleading for air. Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to stop Chauvin from kneeling on Floyd.

Chauvin was convicted in April of state murder and manslaughter charges and sentenced in June to 22 ½ years in prison. He pleaded guilty in December to a federal count of violating Floyd's civil rights.

This week jurors heard testimony from the police department's former training commander and the chief medical examiner for Hennepin County who ruled Floyd's death a homicide.

At a pretrial hearing last month, Magnuson urged attorneys to “move the case along” to lower the odds the trial would be disrupted by Covid, The Associated Press reported.