Trial of 3 Ukrainian servicemen held in terrorist Donetsk People's Republic

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, has said that the terrorists of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic" sentenced one of the Ukrainian soldiers to life imprisonment, and another two soldiers were "sentenced" to 30 years behind bars.

Source: Lubinets on Telegram

Quote: "Today, the so-called ‘court’ of the terrorist group ‘Donetsk People’s Republic’ sentenced three Ukrainian soldiers under trumped-up articles. Oleh Kolmychevskyi, head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection service, was sentenced to life imprisonment. Two soldiers of the 56th Brigade, grenade launcher operator Dmytro Dobrovolskyi and gunner Oleksandr Romashyn to 30 years [in prison - ed.]."

Details: Lubinets stressed that the announced sentences are carried out by quasi-entities unrecognised by the world community and are illegal.

The "sentences" adopted by the so-called "courts" of quasi-formations such as the Donetsk People’s Republic are a gross violation of the Third Geneva Convention in terms of the right of prisoners to a fair trial and the prevention of torture, and they can be considered a war crime.

Background:

In 2022, Russian occupation forces wanted to hold a show trial of the captured defenders of Mariupol’s Azovstal plant in the occupied city of Mariupol on 24 August, Ukraine’s Independence Day.

In June, the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don hosted a show trial of 22 Azov Brigade members who defended the city of Mariupol and Azovstal steelworks; eight of the defendants were women who reportedly worked as cooks.

In August, a court in the illegal Russian-backed formation, Donetsk People’s Republic, sentenced two captured Ukrainian soldiers who served in the Azov Regiment, Pavlo Artemenko and Anton Romaniuk, to 24 years in prison.

Support UP or become our patron!