Trial of accused killer could be pushed back

Mar. 1—A murder trial planned for October for Jarron Deajon Pridgeon might not begin in October, attorneys and a judge determined Tuesday.

Pridgeon, 27, is accused of killing five children ages 2-9 and his brother Javarion Lee, 24, on Feb. 2, 2021. He has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder in relation to those deaths.

Pridgeon also is accused of shooting Brittany Shakeria Anderson, the mother of the five children, and has been charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of possessing firearms after conviction or during probation.

He appeared in District Judge Timothy King's court remotely Tuesday for a status hearing. Gretchen Mosley and Gregg Graves, who represent Pridgeon, were in the courtroom along with Muskogee County Assistant District Attorney Dan Medlock.

Mosley told King that she has a death penalty case that begins in August in McLain County and that could hinder her preparation for this trial.

"I'm not sure if the court is aware that we have not gotten our staffing back up to the levels they were pre-COVID," she said. "So I have one investigator, one litigation specialist and four lawyers. And the investigator that has done Jarron's case from the beginning, she is set to retire in August."

King brought up an issue about tight dockets between Nov. 10 — the original start date of the trial — and May of 2024.

"I have a civil trial set to begin that month, and it is very big," He said. "Plus, we have trial dockets in January to February and in April. So, if we push it back too far, it could cause a conflict."

However, King said he did understand the staffing issue that Mosley was experiencing. The trial that King made reference to was Georgia-Pacific, et al. vs. Hyster-Yale Group Inc., et al. which pertained to the May 2019 fire at the Muskogee plant.

"I thought you were going to talk about pre-McGirt levels or post-Castro levels," King said. "The court is also challenged with the retirement of two court reporters. But the court has been assured by colleagues that we will have court reporters — granted we will miss a lot of the experience."

Another issue that was brought up was a competency evaluation on Pridgeon conducted by expert witnesses. Mosley said logistics was involved in those interviews.

"While our expert was able to interview Jarron, he has not been able to talk to all the witnesses," she said. "Most of them are in Arkansas and Texas, and arranging the interviews is difficult. However, I do anticipate having that report available for the state by May 1 — that is my target date."

She also said that based on the initial report, insanity could be an issue.

Pridgeon is set to appear in court again on May 19 for another status hearing.